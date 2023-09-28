EA FC 24 leak hints at addition of UEFA POTM cards to Ultimate Team

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo will begin soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that there will be even more UEFA-themed cards this year. FUT Scoreboard keeps a keen eye on the game code to discover any new additions, and the account recently posted information about some newly added card types.

These new card types have never been seen in the world of Ultimate Team, but with the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, fans have been expecting plenty of changes before the game was even released.

With the RTTK promo beginning soon, European tournament-themed players will gradually be released in Ultimate Team over the course of EA FC 24, reportedly including these new special versions.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

UEFA POTM cards have seemingly been added to the game code of EA FC 24

Player of the Month (POTM) cards have been a regular occurrence in the world of Ultimate Team, but this is the first time they are reportedly being released for UEFA club competitions. This is rather surprising, as these tournaments do not occur on a monthly basis and often have significant breaks in between rounds. Fans will be wondering how these POTM cards will be awarded in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

However, if EA Sports manages to implement this idea effectively, it will prove to be a valuable addition to the game and provide gamers with even more UEFA-style content. With the RTTK promo already rumored to include players like Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes, fans are excited about what the future of these promos holds.

Which card types have been reportedly added to EA FC 24?

Based on the recent post by FUT Scoreboard, there have been a plethora of additions to the game code recently. While most of these card types have been part of the title for years, like the Showdown, Road to the Knockouts, and Team of the Tournament versions, there are also some new inclusions:

UEFA Champions League POTM

UEFA Europa League POTM

UEFA Conference League POTM

This is the first instance of such special items being part of Ultimate Team. With how realistic and immersive the latest title is, top players from the world of football automatically perform better in-game, making these performance-based card types even more exciting.