EA FC 24 leak hints at the arrival of Jeffinho and Henrique as the first Dynamic Duo

With the game cycle of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team being in full flow, a recent leak suggests that Jeffinho and Henrique will arrive as the very first Dynamic Duos of the year. While it is yet to be disclosed whether they will be available as an SBC or via an objective, this rumor is bound to excite UT enthusiasts as well as fans of Lyon FC around the globe.

The concept of Dynamic Duos was introduced in Ultimate Team a couple of years ago and has quickly risen to prominence as a fan favorite due to the ease of obtaining these items.

Not only are these cards affordable for the majority of gamers, but they also provide boosted versions to some underrated footballers, including the likes of Henrique and Jeffinho.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Brazilian stars Jeffinho and Henrique are rumored to arrive as Dynamic Duos in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Both Henrique and Jeffinho are Brazilians who play for Lyon FC in Ligue 1, making them perfect candidates for the very first Dynamic Duos of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Like such cards from previous years, they do not have high overall ratings in the latest title, and their rumored special cards will provide them with the boost they need to be viable on the virtual pitch.

What will the two cards look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of the card have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction with the leak that suggests that the Brazilian duo will be 83-rated based on their base rating in the game.

The left-winger Jeffinho is rumored to possess the following key stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 78

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 45

Physicality: 60

Meanwhile, the left-back Henrique could possibly showcase these stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 55

Passing: 73

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 80

Physicality: 75

If these stats prove to be accurate, both of these players will be viable options in their respective positions in EA FC 24, especially in the early stages of the game. Being Brazilians in the French Ligue 1, they will also be easy to accommodate into any squad, further boosting their value.

While it is yet to be disclosed whether they will be available as an objective or in an SBC, gamers will certainly be looking forward to the official release in Ultimate Team.