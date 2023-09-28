EA FC 24 leak hints at Bruno Guimaraes arriving as an objective during RTTK promo

With the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) event beginning on Friday in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a recent leak on social media suggests that Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be part of the promo roster. The Newcastle United superstar is rumored to be available as an objective during this event, much to the excitement of gamers around the globe.

The RTTK promo has become a mainstay in Ultimate Team, gaining popularity with fans due to the dynamic nature of the special cards on offer. These items receive upgrades based on how well their team does in UEFA club tournaments, earning up to two in-form boosts over the course of the ongoing group stages.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Bruno Guimaraes is rumored to receive an objective card during the RTTK promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Newcastle United have been on fire for the last couple of seasons, qualifying for the Champions League and pulling off some major upsets in the Premier League as well. Their squad has a unique blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes earning significant upgrades in EA FC 24, as well as a rumored RTTK objective item.

The Brazilian midfielder is one of the most popular Premier League players for cheaper budget squads in the game so far. His inclusion in the upcoming event will undoubtedly boost the hype surrounding the promo.

What will RTTK Bruno Guimaraes look like in EA FC 24?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored card are unknown, FUT Sheriff made a prediction that suggests he will be 86-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 73

Shooting: 76

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 82

Physicality: 83

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, especially with the likes of N'Golo Kante not being part of the league anymore.

The idea of such an incredible special card arriving as an objective this early in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game cycle is extremely enticing. Gamers will surely hope this turns out to be true.

With the Nike Mad Ready promo already delivering some of the most entertaining and rewarding objectives, it will not be as surprising if RTTK Bruno Guimaraes does indeed arrive as a free objective item.