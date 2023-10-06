EA FC 24 leak hints at David Beckham arriving as an Icon SBC

With the second week of Road to the Knockouts arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a recent leak on social media has hinted at legendary English footballer David Beckham arriving as an Icon SBC. This will be the first Icon SBC of the game cycle and would be a fantastic way to kickstart the process, as the midfield maestro has a spectacular card in the game.

Icons have been completely revamped in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These legends of the sport no longer have three different initial versions representing various stages of their career, with the developers opting for a singular version instead.

This will provide EA Sports more room for special versions over the course of the year while also making Base Icons like David Beckham even rarer.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

David Beckham is rumored to receive an Icon SBC soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icon SBCs have been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since their inception in FIFA 18, providing gamers with an easy and affordable way to grind their way towards achieving legendary players like David Beckham.

With the English superstar rumored to arrive soon as an SBC in EA FC 24, gamers will be eager to save their fodder players to prepare for such a challenge.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid maestro has a spectacular card in the game, and his price in the transfer market is indicative of his abilities on the virtual pitch.

How good is David Beckham in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Englishman possesses an 88-rated card that can be deployed as a right midfielder, right winger, or central midfielder. He showcases the following key attributes:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 85

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 66

Physicality: 79

With stats like these, it comes as no surprise that he is worth over 400,000 coins in the transfer market. EA Sports will most likely price the SBC well below this threshold to make it worth completing, and his viability in the current meta of EA FC 24 will possibly make the SBC extremely popular with the playerbase.

While three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot are rather disappointing, he possesses a host of PlayStyles that will make him a valuable asset on the virtual pitch.