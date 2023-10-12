EA FC 24 leak hints at Rodrygo arriving as a Trailblazers SBC player 

With the Trailblazers promo arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo has been leaked as the first SBC player of the event. The Brazilian winger is one of the most valuable assets for Los Blancos and has a successful future ahead of him. His viability on the virtual pitch only further boosts his popularity with gamers.

Social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the upcoming Trailblazers event, with some of the biggest names in the sport being rumored to be part of the roster. The inclusion of Rodrygo as an SBC player adds to the hype even more, as gamers have been asking for better menu content in EA FC 24 for the past few weeks.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Brazilian phenom Rodrygo has been leaked as a Trailblazers SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid's success over the past few seasons can largely be attributed to their roster's seamless mix of youth and experience. While veterans like Modric and Kroos lead by example, youngsters like Rodrygo provide the flair in attack. The latter is rumored to arrive as an SBC player in EA FC 24 during the Trailblazers promo.

Rodrygo has received a significant upgrade in the latest title due to his consistent performances for the past two years, and his 85-rated base gold card is already regarded as a meta winger on the virtual pitch. A boosted SBC item will undoubtedly be elite-tier, making this leak especially exciting.

What will the card look like in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that the SBC item will be 87-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 84

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 35

Physicality: 65

Trailblazers are also rumored to receive new PlayStyle+ boosts, dramatically increasing their effectiveness based on the upgrade they receive. With Rodrygo being renowned as a dribbler in real life, he will be the ideal candidate to receive the Trickster PlayStyle+.

The Real Madrid prodigy is the latest addition to the list of leaked promo players from the upcoming event, joining the likes of Mbappe, Salah, Griezmann, and Bellingham. With so many prominent names possibly being part of the promo, gamers are in for an exciting week of Ultimate Team content in EA FC 24.