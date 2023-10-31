EA FC 24 leak hints at Toni Kroos being part of Centurions Team 2 

Leaks on social media have already hinted at some of the biggest names in the upcoming Centurions Team 2 of EA FC 24, with Toni Kroos rumored to be the latest inclusion. This German maestro is a fan favorite due to his technically brilliant style of play but often requires some heavy upgrades to be deemed viable on the virtual pitch.

The Centurions promo features some of the most decorated players in the world who have reached specific milestones during their careers, including both current athletes and retired legends. This makes Toni Kroos the ideal candidate to be part of the roster, as he has won almost every accolade on offer during his incredible career so far.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/RunTheIconMarkt.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos rumored to arrive as Centurions Team 2 player in EA FC 24

Real Madrid's success in both domestic and European competitions over the past decade can largely be attributed to the consistency of their midfield, with the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos leading the charge. The latter is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers of all time, and his leaked Centurions version will hopefully do him justice with the appropriate boosts in EA FC 24.

Despite being one of the best performers for Los Blancos last season, he has received a harsh downgrade in the latest title. His base version is 86-rated with some underwhelming stats, especially when it comes to his pace. However, a special card could fix these shortcomings.

What will Centurions Kroos look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the former Bayern Munich superstar are not known, RunTheIconmarkt predicts that he will be 88-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 71

Shooting: 82

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 72

Physicality: 73

He already possesses a five-star weak foot and some overpowered passing PlayStyles, and his Centurions version could be really usable depending on the upgrades he receives.

Pace is extremely important in the current meta of the game, and the German maestro has always lacked in that aspect. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, he could be just fast enough for his PlayStyles to make him elite-tier on the virtual pitch. With La Liga being one of the most popular leagues in Ultimate Team, he could be a valuable addition to any squad in EA FC 24.