EA FC 24 leaks hint at Angel Correa and Timo Werner being part of Centurions Team 2

The latest set of leaks on social media suggest that Angel Correa and Timo Werner will receive special cards as part of Centurions Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. These are two of the most lethal strikers in real life. On the virtual pitch, their boosted versions could potentially be elite-tier in this game's current meta.

Plenty of footballers have already been leaked for the upcoming Centurions Team 2 lineup, creating quite a lot of hype among fans. With Angel Correa and Timo Werner already being fan favorites in Ultimate Team due to the overpowered nature of their base versions, their rumored special cards will be even more popular.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/RunTheIconMarkt.

Angel Correa and Timo Werner rumored to be part of Centurions Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After Week 1 of the Centurions promo already introduced several amazing players and Icons for gamers to add to their squads, expectations are high from the second batch as well. With Timo Werner and Angel Correa joining the likes of Toni Kroos, Aitana Bonmati, and others on the list of leaked inclusions, Centurions Week 2 is looking promising in EA FC 24.

What does Centurions Timo Werner look like?

Timo Werner has been a favorite among Ultimate Team players for quite a few years due to his rapid pace and finishing abilities. He is also relatively low-rated, making him cheap as well. His base version has been one of the most popular selections for fans this year because of the new Evolutions system. However, his new Centurions card could be even better.

While his promo card's exact overall rating and stats are unknown, RunTheIconMarkt predicts that he will be 87-rated and come with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 86

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 40

Physicality: 74

What will Centurions Angel Correa look like?

Similar to Werner, Angel Correa is regarded as a cheap and impressive footballer every year in Ultimate Team. He is just as impressive as ever in EA FC 24, with his pace, dribbling, and shooting abilities effortlessly complimenting his new technical, trivela, and flair PlayStyles.

RunTheIconMarkt predicts that his new Centurions Team 2 version will be 86-rated and boast the following stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 88

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 54

Physicality: 79

If these stats prove to be accurate, both these Centurions items will be highly sought-after in EA FC 24.