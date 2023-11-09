EA FC 24 leaks hint at Carvajal, Gallagher, and Karchaoui being part of the Triple Threat promo

Triple Threat is a brand new promo arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. With players like Dani Carvajal, Conor Gallagher, and Sakina Karchaoui being rumored to be part of it, this series has the potential to be an amazing event. Those rumored athletes are expected to represent their respective clubs in this special promo lineup. Moreover, they're likely to get boosted versions as well.

If leaks are to be believed, the Triple Threat promo will stay true to its name and consist of groups comprising three players each from some of the biggest clubs in football.

With the likes of Carvajal, Gallagher, and Karchaoui being leaked to be part of FC 24's upcoming event, it comes as no surprise that teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and PSG will be featured on its roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Carvajal, Gallagher, and Karchaoui are rumored to arrive as Triple Threat players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has provided gamers with more meta options than ever before when building their dream squads in EA FC 24. These athletes have been prominently featured in various promos released so far, and this trend is likely to continue in the Triple Threat event.

With Sakina Karchaoui joining the likes of Dani Carvajal and Conor Gallagher, this lineup could possibly make Triple Threat the best promo yet.

What will Triple Threat Dani Carvajal look like in EA FC 24?

As a long-serving mainstay in Real Madrid's backline, Dani Carvajal is one of the most decorated players in football today. He has won it all with Los Blancos, and this Spanish veteran is rumored to receive an 87-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 59

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 84

Physicality: 85

What will Triple Threat Conor Gallagher look like in EA FC 24?

Despite Chelsea FC's recent struggles in the Premier League, Conor Gallagher is still an amazing prospect for the future of that club and is considered by many to be among their most consistent performers.

This English midfielder might receive a massive boost in the upcoming event and is predicted to be 84-rated with these attributes;

Pace: 80

Shooting: 81

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 75

Physicality: 81

What will Triple Threat Sakina Karchaoui look like in EA FC 24?

Sakina Karchaoui plays as a left-back for PSG in the D1 Arkema league and is widely regarded as an elite-tier wingback in this title's current meta due to her pace. She already possesses a Team of the Week version, and her leaked promo card is 88-rated. It is rumored to boast the following stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 63

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 82

Physicality: 67

With so many overpowered players being leaked as part of this Triple Threat, fans will definitely be looking forward to the release of this series' full team on November 10.