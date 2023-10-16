EA FC 24 leaks hint at Marquinhos, Cancelo and Robertson being part of Trailblazers Team 2

Marquinhos, Andy Robertson, and Joao Cancelo are rumored to be part of the Trailblazers Team 2 roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, according to X (previously Twitter) leaks by FUT Sheriff. The entirety of Trailblazers Team 2 has now been leaked on social media, and after an incredible first week, fans will be pleased to know that the second batch is just as overpowered.

Joao Cancelo, Marquinhos, and Robertson play for some of the biggest teams in the world and are just as capable in EA FC 24 as they are in real life. As a result, gamers will finally be able to upgrade their defense with some elite-tier players. If leaks are to be believed, these superstars will receive boosted versions with new PlayStyles, elevating them to a whole new level on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Marquinhos, Cancelo and Robertson are rumored to arrive as Trailblazers Team 2 players in EA FC 24

With the first week of Trailblazers introducing some of the most overpowered attackers in the game, it is rather fitting that world-class defenders like Marquinhos, Joao Cancelo, and Andy Robertson have been leaked as part of Team 2 in EA FC 24. With defending being much more difficult and manual in the current meta of the game, having such incredible players in the backline will certainly help.

What will Marquinhos look like?

Marquinhos has always been a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team, and EA FC 24 is no different. The PSG captain has performed incredibly for the Ligue 1 champions over the years and has had plenty of special cards thanks to his performance. His latest leaked version is predicted to be 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 57

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 90

Physicality: 81

If he receives a new meta-relevant PlayStyle+ as part of the Trailblazers event, he could possibly become one of the best center-backs in the game.

What will Joao Cancelo look like?

Cancelo already possesses a special card this year with his inclusion in Team of the Week 2. The Portuguese wingback has been exceptional for FC Barcelona since his arrival in the summer, being just as impressive on the offensive as he is on defense. His leaked Trailblazers card is rumored to be 89-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 77

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 84

Physicality: 75

He is just as versatile and well-rounded on the virtual pitch as he is in real life, making him the perfect attacking full-back in EA FC 24.

What will Robertson look like?

Andy Robertson has been one of the most valuable assets for Liverpool FC over the past few years, winning multiple titles with them and establishing himself as a world-class full-back. While he is not entirely meta on the virtual pitch due to his pace and physicality, his new leaked version could potentially be useful for Premier League fans. This special card is rumored to possess the following stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 63

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 84

Physicality: 80

With such amazing players being leaked to arrive as special cards, Trailblazers Team 2 could possibly eclipse the first week of the event.