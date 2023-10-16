EA FC 24 leaks hint at Rafael Leao, Harry Kane, and Sophia Smith being part of Trailblazers Team 2

Trailblazers Team 2 will be released later this week in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and social media leaks suggest that players like Harry Kane, Rafael Leao, and Sophia Smith will be part of the promo roster. These players are extremely high-rated and overpowered in the latest title, making their potential special cards even more enticing.

The Trailblazers promo features players who have had a flying start to the latest season, making the abovementioned athletes excellent candidates for the squad. These players performed consistently for their clubs so far and are popular in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team due to their impressive stats.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Leao, Kane, and Sophia Smith are rumored to arrive as Trailblazers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Sophia Smith and Rafael Leao are considered elite-tier attackers in the current meta of EA FC 24 due to their pace, finishing, and dribbling abilities. On the other hand, Harry Kane is exceptional due to his physicality and shooting despite being rather slow. These factors make their leaked Trailblazers cards an enticing proposition for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

What will Rafael Leao look like?

The Portuguese winger already possesses a special POTM SBC version in the game, making his leaked version rather surprising. While his exact overall stats and rating are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 83

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 30

Physicality: 80

With how overpowered he is in the game, fans will be hoping he receives an overpowered new PlayStyle+ to make him even better.

What will Sophia Smith look like?

The addition of women to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has provided gamers with several new meta options for their squads. Women athletes are especially overpowered in attack, with Sophia Smith being an excellent example. Based on recent leaks, her new version will receive a +2 over her 88-rated base item and will possess the following stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 88

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 47

Physicality: 84

While she will be harder to accommodate in a squad due to her league and nationality, she will definitely be highly sought after due to her overpowered nature.

What will Harry Kane look like?

The English marksman has been in fine form since moving to Bayern Munich in the summer, and his rumored Trailblazers card will hopefully provide him with the pace boost he needs to actually be meta. Based on FUT Sheriff's predictions, he will be 92-rated with these stats:

Pace: 78

Shooting: 95

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 52

Physicality: 85

With such an impressive lineup of players in the running to receive a special version in Trailblazers Team 2, gamers will definitely be excited for the official reveal on Friday.