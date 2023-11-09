EA FC 24 leaks hint at Yaya Toure, Joe Cole, and David Ginola arriving as Triple Threat Heroes 

With the Triple Threat promo arriving soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, social media has been replete with leaks suggesting the inclusion of Heroes like Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Joe Cole in its special roster. This will be the first instance of Heroes receiving special versions in 2023.

The Triple Threat promo is rumored to feature groups of three players each from the same team. All these groups will include an active male athlete, an active female footballer, and a Hero who has played for the same club in the past.

With the likes of Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Joe Cole being possible inclusions to arrive as part of Triple Threat, this series has the potential to be one of the best events in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Joe Cole are rumored to be part of the Triple Threat promo in EA FC 24

Heroes were first introduced in Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, and the roster has only improved ever since. EA FC 24 showcases the most expansive lineup of Heroes ever, but the likes of Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Joe Cole stand out among their peers as some of the most impressive on the virtual pitch. All three of these athletes are rumored to be part of the upcoming Triple Threat event.

What will Triple Threat Yaya Toure look like?

As one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in the Premier League, Yaya Toure will undoubtedly be featured as Manchester City's Hero representative in this promo. The Ivorian powerhouse is one of the most meta CDMs in the game, and his leaked 88-rated item boasts the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 84

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 82

Physicality: 90

What will Triple Threat David Ginola look like?

David Ginola has been amongst the most overpowered attackers on the virtual pitch since his arrival as a Hero in FIFA 22. He possesses five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him a favorite amongst professional gamers and casuals alike.

The Frenchman could possibly be the Hero representative for PSG in the upcoming event, and his leaked 92-rated card possesses these stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 58

Physicality: 87

What will Triple Threat Joe Cole look like?

Joe Cole is widely regarded as one of the most underrated forwards in the history of English football. His status as a Hero in EA FC 24 is warranted, as he dominated defenses in the Premier League during the peak of his playing days, and could be included as Chelsea FC's Hero representative.

His leaked 89-rated item could possess the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 86

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 54

Physicality: 75

With such big names being rumored to receive special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, fans will definitely be eager to witness the official reveal on Friday.