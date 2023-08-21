EA FC 24 Nike promo rumor hints at icons and Heroes

EA FC 24 is set to release in a month, and the Nike promo will mark the beginning of the festivities. If rumors are to be believed, the promo will include Icons and Heroes. The information comes from reliable leaker FUTZone, who tweeted the details a few hours ago. This is the first time rumors surrounding the promo have surfaced on social media.

Typically, the Ones to Watch promo has kicked off a new FIFA release, and it's also rumored to be included in EA FC 24. However, EA Sports has decided to increase the duration of early access, which begins on September 22. It will be available to those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition, and the Nike promo will be exclusive to them. With the chance for Heroes and Icons, it could be hugely beneficial for the community.

EA FC 24's Nike promo could become the perfect season opener

Not many details are available about the Nike promo apart from the fact that it will be available on September 22 and that it will be a week-long event available for all early-access users. This will also make it the first instance that EA Sports has tied up with Nike for a possible collaboration.

The rewards have not been announced yet and will likely be revealed closer to the launch. However, having the possibility to get Heroes and Icons will significantly raise the stakes. After all, these are special items that will feature significant upgrades to stats and overall. They will also feature footballers who have retired as legends of the game.

It remains to be seen if the Nike promo will get a separate batch of Heroes and Icons or if the standard ones will be included. Either way, it will be a great chance for many to get a headstart while making their dream Ultimate Team squads.

EA FC 24 is still available for pre-order, and users can choose between the Standard or Ultimate Edition. The latter will be more expensive but comes with plenty of extra content, including special promos. Those who buy the Ultimate Edition will also be able to play seven days early and get benefits like FIFA points and more.