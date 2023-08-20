When will EA FC 24 player ratings release?

Plenty of features and news surrounding EA FC 24 has been released so far, but player ratings are yet to be made public. The community has been excitedly waiting to find out what performance numbers will be provided to the football superstars across different leagues and clubs. While EA Sports is yet to announce a date, there have been rumors and speculation on social media.

A lot was shared in July and August as part of the Deep Dive trailers, which EA Sports has released. This year will mark the first time the popular football video game series is released without the FIFA tag to its name. Much of the title will remain the same, although some areas will feature upgrades.

The EA FC 24 ratings are expected to be out relatively soon, especially if EA Sports follows the same pattern.

EA FC 24's player ratings potential release date

EA Sports typically releases player ratings of an upcoming FIFA game in the first week of September. This pattern was followed by FIFA 23, when the overalls and key stats were disclosed in the first week of September 2022.

There's a tiny gap between the release dates of FIFA 23 (September 30, 2022) and EA FC 24 (September 29, 2023). Hence, a large section of the community will expect the player ratings to be disclosed from the first week of September 2023. With the Deep Dives now over, the overalls for Mbappe, Ronaldo, and Messi, among others, remain the next big reveal.

Gamers are excited to find out who the highest-rated star will be in the upcoming game. It could be a tough battle between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland for the position of the top-rated item.

Moreover, female footballers will be introduced to Ultimate Team for the first time, and players will be able to mix and match their squads.

There are rumors surrounding superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo receiving nerfs in their overalls. All this will be confirmed once the developers officially reveal the player ratings.

EA FC 24 is available for pre-order on all platforms, including PC, consoles, and the Nintendo Switch. There are two available editions - Standard and Ultimate. The latter is the more expensive option but comes with early access and additional content. With many exciting features like Play Styles and crossplay on Pro clubs, players will be able to start their journey come September 22.