PSG responsible for Kylian Mbappe losing out on EA FC 24 cover photo to Erling Haaland: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly responsible for Kylian Mbappe losing out on being EA FC 24's cover star to Erling Haaland.

EA FC 24 is set to be the first EA Sports football game to not carry the FIFA branding in three decades. Over the years, the game's official cover has featured a long list of superstars such as Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Being on the game's cover is a big marker that the player is doing something right in the sport. Mbappe was FIFA 21, FIFA 22 and FIFA 23's posterboy. But that has changed this year after the official announcement of EA FC 24's cover, which features Haaland.

According to Le Parisien (h/t SportBible), EA Sports made the change at the request of PSG. They asked the French giants to submit a list of players they would want to feature in the game's marketing material.

The Ligue 1 giants sent in the names of players such as Marquinhos, Marcos Asensio and Lee Kang-in. But Mbappe's name was omitted, potentially because his future at the Parc des Princes remains uncertain.

The 24-year-old has made it clear that he doesn't want to extend his contract at PSG beyond June 2024. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move while the French club have reportedly accepted a £260 million offer from Al-Hilal.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be open to joining the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal have apparently offered him a one-year contract worth €700 million (£599.84 million), after which he will be allowed to join Real Madrid.

PSG reportedly accepting Al-Hilal's offer for Kylian Mbappe is a clear sign that the player is up for sale.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the French superstar, who has already admitted that he held talks with the Reds in the past over a transfer. But Perry Groves believes he wouldn't suit Jurgen Klopp's playing style.

The former Arsenal left winger told TalkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"When you play the other top teams, you can’t have players that don’t contribute when you aren’t in possession. It doesn’t work that way. If you look at Man City, even [Erling] Haaland, as brilliant as he is, he presses and he does his job off the ball. I am not sure [Kylian] Mbappe does that.”

Erling Haaland (23) has emerged as a direct rival for Mbappe in recent seasons and is a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Norwegian superstar won the treble with Manchester City last season, scoring 52 times in 53 games across competitions.