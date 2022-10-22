PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to choose between Liverpool and Manchester City - Reports 

Wantaway Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe could have his options narrowed down to choosing between either Manchester City or Liverpool as his next club, as per Marca.

The France international is unhappy in Paris and the likelihood of his exit towards the end of the season is increasing. He dreams of a move to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are not interested in him anymore after a failed transfer in the summer.

The report outlines two clubs that could conduct such an expensive option of signing Mbappe - City and Liverpool. The Cityzens signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, which could temper their interest in the Frenchman.

The Reds also brought in a highly-rated striker in Darwin Nunez, but manager Jurgen Klopp could opt to pair him with Mbappe to form a deadly duo. Klopp has played with a 4-4-2 formation in recent weeks, which opens up space for a strike partnership between the two.

Mbappe has previously admitted that he held talks with Klopp when he played for AS Monaco. The striker's mother is also said to be a Liverpool fan, which could factor in if PSG and the Reds sit at the negotiating table.

Mbappe, though, will not come cheap. He is on a contract that expires only in the summer of 2025 and the Ligue 1 giants are understandably not in favor of letting him leave.

Given that they promised to pay him €250 million over three years during his contract renewal this summer, Mbappe's wage demands may also not be modest.

Liverpool need PSG's Kylian Mbappe more than Manchester City

It is said that one of Mbappe's desires this summer was to become the centerpiece of manager Christophe Galtier's project.

With names such as Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the team, it is hard to steal the spotlight all the time. Mbappe could attain that at Liverpool with Mohamed Salah the only Reds player with a worldwide reach close to the Frenchman's.

Liverpool will also need someone to be the face of the club once Salah leaves. The Egypt international's contract expires in the summer of 2025. Moreover, teams around them have done a lot of business in recent transfer windows.

Football Daily @footballdaily Liverpool net spend since 2016 - £𝟏𝟕𝟎.𝟑𝐦



Man City net spend since 2016 - £𝟒𝟖𝟏𝐦 Liverpool net spend since 2016 - £𝟏𝟕𝟎.𝟑𝐦Man City net spend since 2016 - £𝟒𝟖𝟏𝐦 💰 Liverpool net spend since 2016 - £𝟏𝟕𝟎.𝟑𝐦💰 Man City net spend since 2016 - £𝟒𝟖𝟏𝐦 https://t.co/1fiDuUZh3x

Chelsea, City, and even Tottenham Hotspur have made big signings to make their teams stronger. Outside of England, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG continue to bolster their teams with high-profile additions.

The Reds, in comparison, have been frugal and choosy in the transfer market, which has directly impacted their relative strength to their competitors. Signing Mbappe could make up for lost time and bring the Reds on level terms with their competition once again.

