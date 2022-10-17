"All people who take care of me weren't there" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on his future amid reports of a January exit 

Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite strong claims that he is looking to leave the club in the January transfer window.

On the day (October 11) of the French club's Champions League clash against SL Benfica, news broke that Mbappe was unhappy at the Parc des Princes. It was claimed that he was let down by PSG backing out of the promises they made to him when he extended his stay at the club this summer.

Despite the claims, Mbappe played against the Portuguese side in Paris and scored a penalty in a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the two clubs most seriously linked with the France international since then.

The former AS Monaco star has now put an end to speculations by claiming that he does not want to leave the French champions in January.

Speaking after the full-time whistle in his team's 1-0 Ligue 1 win against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday (October 16), he said (h/t RMC Sport):

"I'm very happy, I never asked to leave in January. The info came out on the day of the match [vs Benfica], I didn't understand. I'm not not even remotely involved in this news. I was just as shocked as everyone else.

"People may think I'm involved but I'm not involved at all, I was taking a nap. My entourage was at my little brother's game, all the people who take care of me weren't there so we were flabbergasted when we heard about it.

"Then we have to deal with it, there was a game to play. Just want to say it's completely wrong and I'm very happy."

Kylian Mbappe made his presence count for PSG vs Marseille

Kylian Mbappe assisted the only goal of the match in his team's win against OM. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner provided a neat assist to Neymar Jr. in stoppage time of the first half, who finished well with a first-time shot.

The two celebrated together with no animosity, only joy. Several reports have claimed that Mbappe wanted PSG to sell Neymar this summer as a condition to renew his contract.

From what the two have shown on the pitch in recent weeks, there seems to be no bad blood or even awkwardness between the duo. Business went on as normal in Paris despite speculation surrounding their star forward.

The win against manager Igor Tudor's team gives PSG a three-point cushion at the top of the table after 10 matches.

Poll : 0 votes