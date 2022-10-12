“I think someone needs to just tell him ‘no’.” – Jamie Carragher makes ‘too much ego’ claim about Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer links 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has raised question marks over the ego of Kylian Mbappe amidst recent reports that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, 2023.

The France international apparently feels betrayed by PSG's failure to keep their promises after he signed a three-year extension with them this summer. He was close to joining Real Madrid but backed out of a move at the 11th hour, instead choosing to stay at PSG.

The new contract made him one of the world's wealthiest athletes and reportedly gave him some say in the club's decision-making process. Moreover, he has had notable attitude issues on the pitch following the renewal of his contract.

It was recently claimed that Madrid had no regrets about missing out on him due to his attitude problems this season.

Mbappe now wants to join Madrid in the winter transfer window but Les Parisiens are only willing to sell him to Liverpool. Following these claims, Carragher has questioned the player's ego and the timing of the emergence of these reports.

He told CBS Sports (h/t Echo):

"The problem I have is that why is this coming out now?. They’ve got a Champions League game tonight."

Carragher added:

"The thing with Mbappe is, I think we all love him as a player, he’s amazing but there is too much ego, power for a 23-year-old player - who is one of the best players in the world - but he is a young player, and I think someone needs to just tell him ‘no’."

PSG drew 1-1 to SL Benfica on October 11 where Mbappe scored a penalty.

Should Liverpool avoid signing Kylian Mbappe because of his alleged ego problems?

Mbappe is a player capable of changing the fortunes of any team that he joins, which is why Madrid reportedly offered €200 million for him in 2021. Liverpool aren't in a position to pick and choose.

They are in freefall - sitting 10th in the league table after 10 gameweeks - and are visibly trailing Manchester City in every sphere on the field. It is no secret that their owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have historically been frugal in the transfer market.

Hence, if the funds are available after years of cautious spending, signing Mbappe is a no-brainer. The timing of the reports doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the player's egoistical issues, as Carragher implied above.

