Real Madrid have no regrets over failed pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have no regrets over missing out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe this summer. This is due to the striker's attitude problems this season.

According to Defensa Central (h/t le10sport), Mbappe's behavior at PSG this season hasn't gone unnoticed at Real Madrid. The Spanish club have since made peace with their failed pursuit of the France international.

Mbappe came close to joining Los Blancos at the end of last season after his previous contract at the Parc des Princes expired. However, the former AS Monaco star rejected a switch to Madrid at the 11th hour and extended his stay in Paris.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025. The contract renewal made him one of the richest and most powerful players in world football.

Apart from paying him €250 million over the course of three years, Les Parisiens also accorded him a say in how the club will be run. After such a deal, it was natural for the spotlight to be fixated on him.

A recent video from last season resurfaced where Mbappe was seen berating his teammate Achraf Hakimi for playing a wayward pass.

Earlier this season, the French star was seen sulking after Vitinha did not play a pass to him in their team's 5-2 Ligue 1 win against Montpellier on August 13.

The striker's quality has shone through amid all this and he continues to be one of manager Christophe Galtier's most important superstars. Mbappe has scored nine goals in seven appearances for PSG in all competitions since the start of the season.

La Liga president unimpressed by PSG star Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid

Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid left a sour taste in many mouths. The Frenchman previously claimed that it was his childhood dream to play for the Madrid-based giants.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also given his two cents on the matter and accused Mbappe of taking the easy way out by staying at PSG. He said recently (h/t Football365):

"If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money. Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren’t there last year either. Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive.”

It is worth mentioning that PSG are currently level on points with Olympique de Marseille in the league table. The Parisiens have 19 points from seven league games and lead Los Phoceens due to a superior goal difference.

