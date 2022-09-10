“Isn’t enough being sorry, you have to give me the ball” – Kylian Mbappe’s complaint towards PSG teammate revealed during leaked dressing room tunnel conversation

Kylian Mbappe was seen grilling Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Achraf Hakimi in the tunnel at half-time after the right-back played a wayward pass.

The conversation, which has since gone viral, saw Mbappe hold Hakimi accountable in a rather straightforward manner. The France international was heard saying (h/t Marca):

"Did you see the video? You had to give me the ball.

Hakimi replied by saying:

"Yes I saw it."

PSG's number 7 continued:

"Isn't enough being sorry, you have to give me the ball."

The clip, originally from Prime Video, appears to be from the 2021-22 campaign as the home kit worn by the PSG players is not the one from the current season. It remains unclear which game the video is from but going by the Ligue 1 badge, it could be from a league encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Hakimi is said to be one of Mbappe's closest allies in the dressing room but even that couldn't save him from being on the end of the striker's outburst. The duo recently featured in manager Christophe Galtier's starting XI against Juventus in a UEFA Champions League group stage game.

The striker scored both goals in his team's 2-1 win against the Old Lady in Paris on Tuesday, September 6. The former AS Monaco star and the Morocco international are expected to start once again for Les Parisiens when they take on Brest later today (September 10).

PSG manager denies rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr

Mbappe and Neymar haven't always looked eye-to-eye on the pitch for PSG. In a recent incident, the Brazil international appeared to be livid with the Frenchman's decision to shoot rather than pass him the ball in his team's win against Juventus.

Speaking ahead of his side's Ligue 1 clash against Brest, Galtier denied claims that the two did not share a good relationship in the dressing room. The former Lille manager said on Friday (September 9) [h/t ESPN]:

"The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I'm not giving you the runaround. They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney."

Mbappe came close to joining Real Madrid this summer but chose to extend his contract at PSG until 2025. The Parisiens agreed to pay him €250 million over three years and gave him a say in certain aspects of how the club is run.

