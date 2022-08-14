“Respect Messi man,” “What’s wrong with this kid?” – Fans angered by antics from 23-year-old PSG star during 5-2 win over Montpellier

Some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were left angered by Kylian Mbappe's antics in his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 13.

Les Parisiens have won both their league games so far this season. They had beaten Clermont Foot 5-0 in their opening match of the season. Star striker Mbappe made his first appearance of the season as he started alongside Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi in attack.

The France international had a mixed evening as he squandered a golden chance to open the scoring midway through the first half. A Jordan Ferrin handball in the 21st minute of the game resulted in a spot-kick for the current Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe, having won the penalty, stepped up to take the kick but his shot was saved by Jonas Omlin. If this wasn't enough to frustrate PSG fans, Mbappe threw a mini tantrum just before the half-time whistle when Vitinha did not pass him the ball.

The newly-signed Portuguese midfielder opted to pass to Lionel Messi instead, and Mbappe reacted by stopping in his tracks and throwing his hands up in the air in frustration.

Before that display of frustration from the former AS Monaco star, Falaye Sacko's own goal made up for Mbappe's penalty miss to put PSG in the lead. Messi then won a penalty in the 43rd minute, which was taken by Neymar.

The Brazilian star scored and made it 2-0 on the night. Fans on Twitter compared Messi and Mbappe's respective attitudes during the match and praised the former at the expense of the latter.

Here are some of the best tweets as found on Twitter:

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots 😭

NF @nikfcb_ Mbappe won a penalty he took it and missed it, Messi won a penalty but Neymar takes it and scores it ffs, respect Messi man. Mbappe won a penalty he took it and missed it, Messi won a penalty but Neymar takes it and scores it ffs, respect Messi man. https://t.co/AX5tjogljI

⁷🌕 @TKSG1O ⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots Mbappé’s attitude is horrible today. Neymar gives him a pen, he misses, asks to take another one after, then he has Messi & Neymar wide open & decides to do 5 body feints & fake shots 😭 He genuinely makes the team worse. He’s so selfish. If Mbappe wasn’t playing today Messi and Neymar would have 2 goals each twitter.com/neymoleque/sta… He genuinely makes the team worse. He’s so selfish. If Mbappe wasn’t playing today Messi and Neymar would have 2 goals each twitter.com/neymoleque/sta…

Siempre Leo @ViscaCuler Mbappe should take a lesson or two from Messi about humility. My guy has 7 Bdors and still has the audacity to lay down for the team. Mbappe should take a lesson or two from Messi about humility. My guy has 7 Bdors and still has the audacity to lay down for the team. https://t.co/zyOVPEnKFZ

The originals @Theorriginal Messi won Penalty... And he didn't even bother to try to take the Penalty. This man.



Btw, please Why's Mbappe dragging to take another PK with Neymar.



What's wrong with this Kid? 🤦‍♂️ Messi won Penalty... And he didn't even bother to try to take the Penalty. This man.Btw, please Why's Mbappe dragging to take another PK with Neymar.What's wrong with this Kid? 🤦‍♂️

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit PSG will win the Ligue 1 again this season but the arrogance of players like Mbappe will still cost them the Champions League. PSG will win the Ligue 1 again this season but the arrogance of players like Mbappe will still cost them the Champions League.

Neymar scored again in the 51st minute before Mbappe finally got on the scoresheet 18 minutes later. Renato Sanches scored PSG's fifth goal in the 87th minute with the game ending 5-2 at full time.

This was Mbappe's first game this season after recovering from an adductor injury. Earlier this summer, he was heavily linked with a high-profile switch to Real Madrid but ended up extending his stay at Paris until 2025.

PSG take on LOSC Lille Metropole in their next Ligue 1 game

Manager Christopher Galtier has enjoyed a smooth start to life in Paris. His team managed to retain Mbappe and sign players such as Nuno Mendes, Nodi Mukiele, Renato Sanches, and Vitinha.

As far as results are concerned, the French club have a perfect record this season. Their win against Clermont Foot and Montpellier was preceded by a 4-0 thrashing of Nantes in the Trophees des Champions final.

Their next task is to face LOSC Lille Metropole at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, August 21. They are currently second in the league standings behind PSG, with four points from their opening two games.

