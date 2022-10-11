PSG will not sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid as Premier League giants emerge as 'only feasible option' - Reports 

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Real Madrid in January but Liverpool are the only feasible option for him at the moment, as per Marca.

The France international was close to joining Los Blancos this summer after seeing out his contract at the Parc des Princes. However, PSG made several promises to get him to extend his stay in Paris until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool tried to sign him earlier this year but were unsuccessful in their pursuit. However, Mbappe's relationship with the French club is now completely broken and he wants to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

His preferred destination is reportedly Real Madrid, but PSG are only open to selling him to Liverpool. The Reds have a sturdy wage structure in place and it seems unlikely that they would be able to accommodate Mbappe's salary.

The French centre-forward was offered €250 million over the next three years, along with some say in the club's decision-making when he signed a new PSG contract. Moreover, it could directly collide with Liverpool's interest in another young but expensive superstar, Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool would be wise to set their priorities straight. Their poor start to the season, where they sit tenth in the table with 10 points after eight games, is largely down to their ineffective and aging midfield.

Pursuing Bellingham would be a logical step for the Liverpool board but it won't be without competition. Mbappe, by all means, is a world-class centre-forward who can play anywhere across the frontline.

As enticing as it may be to partner him with Darwin Nunez up front, the Reds are better off focusing their time on other, more affordable targets.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe has a soft spot for Liverpool

Mbappe claimed in an interview in May that his mother is a Liverpool fan and revealed that he held talks with their manager, Jurgen Klopp, when he was at AS Monaco.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said:

"We [Him and Klopp] talked a little bit but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her."

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It’s a big club.”

The forward left Monaco for PSG in the summer of 2017. Liverpool will hope that the Frenchman's mother can pull on his heartstrings once again and raise the possibility of a move.

