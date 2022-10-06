Liverpool interested in signing versatile Bayern Munich star: Reports

Liverpool are interested in versatile Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala but could struggle to prise him away from the Allianz Arena, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Musiala can play down both flanks in attack, as a number 10 as well as in central midfield. This versatility would be an asset for any team, especially Liverpool, where manager Jurgen Klopp has a penchant for signing versatile forwards.

However, neither Musiala is willing to leave Die Roten nor are Bayern open to selling him. The 19-year-old is one of the brightest talents in Europe and is gradually becoming an important part of manager Julian Nagelsmann's first-team set-up.

He has registered seven goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season. Musiala also notably won the penalty that gave Germany a late equalizer against England in their 3-3 UEFA Nations League draw on September 26.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Musiala : Based on reports from UK: Yes, #LFC is interested in Musiala. Like any other top club in the world. But a transfer is no topic at this stage. He doesn’t want to leave Bayern and he is not for sale as mentioned by Salihamidzic at Sky. @SkySportDE News #Musiala: Based on reports from UK: Yes, #LFC is interested in Musiala. Like any other top club in the world. But a transfer is no topic at this stage. He doesn’t want to leave Bayern and he is not for sale as mentioned by Salihamidzic at Sky. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪

He spent a little over eight years in Chelsea's youth set-up before being snapped up by Bayern in the summer of 2019. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and is understandably attracting Liverpool's interest, who are in desperate need of a midfield revamp.

James Milner (36), Jordan Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31) are in their 30s. Meanwhile, winger-turned-midfielders Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones lack the defensive nous to succeed as number eight in Klopp's system.

Musiala could be seen as a viable alternative if the Reds fail to land another 19-year-old midfielder from the Bundesliga, Jude Bellingham, in 2023. However, it seems unlikely that Bayern will allow one of their best young talents to leave in such a manner.

Musiala has four years left on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool could target Inter Milan star if Jude Bellingham doesn't join - reports

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool could turn their attention to Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic if they fail to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The Croatian midfielder arguably has a few more years before he starts to decline and hence, could be a viable option to add to the Reds' midfield. He is, however, on a contract that expires in four years' time.

Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that he will cost considerably less than either Bellingham or Musiala if Liverpool were to make a move for the former Dinamo Zagreb star.

Brozovic is one of the first names on the team sheet for manager Simone Inzaghi, and has scored twice in nine appearances across competitions this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far