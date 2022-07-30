Liverpool confident of signing superstar after new talks - Reports

Liverpool are confident of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after fresh talks over a potential transfer, according to Football Insider.

The Black and Yellow do not want to sell the English midfielder this summer and are eager to keep him at the Westfalenstadion. They plan to increase his salary and sign his brother, Birmingham City winger Jobe Bellingham, to convince him to stay.

The Reds, however, are working hard behind the scenes to reach an agreement that could see the 19-year-old join Liverpool as early as January of next year.

If they succeed, it would not be the first time they have reached such an agreement for a Bundesliga midfielder. The club announced Naby Keita's signing in the summer of 2017 - nearly a year before he officially joined the club.

Bellingham is one of the most wanted young midfielders in European football. The teenager has cemented himself as a starter for Dortmund and is expected to travel with England to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 45 games across all competitions for the German club last season. Dortmund signed Bellingham from Birmingham City two years ago for a fee which could rise to €25 million.

His contract at the Westfalenstadion expires in the summer of 2025 and it is believed that Dortmund value him at £103 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp keen to sign Real Madrid midfielder

According to Spanish outlet Nacional (h.t football365.com), Jurgen Klopp is waiting to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde at Liverpool.

It is believed that the German manager is desperate to bring the Uruguayan to Anfield and is ready to pay whatever it takes to get the deal done.

Carlo Ancelotti used Valverde in 46 games across all competitions last season. He started the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in May, where his team won 1-0 courtesy of a Vinicius Jr goal.

Klopp would be wise to strengthen his side's midfield considering the fact that both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are in their 30s. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have had fitness issues in the past and cannot be relied upon.

Both Bellingham and Valverde are yet to enter their prime years and suit Liverpool's style of play. The German manager likes his midfielders to help on both ends of the pitch, something that the two aforementioned players excel at.

