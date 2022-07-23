"Why not Liverpool?" - Midfielder told to snub Real Madrid and join Anfield side 

Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Former Scotland and Rangers manager Alex McLeish has advised the 19-year-old to snub the Spanish giants in favor of a switch to Anfield.

Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in a deal worth €25 million in the summer of 2020. The midfielder has played 90 games for the Bundesliga giants in all competitions, recording 10 goals and 10 assists.

After making a name for himself with his exploits at Signal Iduna Park, Alex McLeish believes it's time for the midfielder to return home and play in the Premier League. In line with this, the tactician has highlightedJurgen Klopp's side as the right destination for him to ply his trade.

“Jude has served his time abroad,” the former Scotland and Rangers manager told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild.

“I always feel, when you are that age, that you want to play for someone in the Premier League. Why not Liverpool?" he added.

Alex McLeish went ahead and explained why the Reds are a better option for Jude Bellingham than Real Madrid. According to the Scotsman, even though the Spanish club appear attractive, settling there could be a tough challenge for the player.

“A couple of years ago they [Liverpool] won the Champions League and they have recently won the Premier League.

“They are flying every single season, they are a force to be reckoned with. Why not Liverpool?

“Real Madrid might come in but is it the name that catches you more than the way you can settle into a club?” he said.

How much Jude Bellingham could cost Liverpool and Real Madrid

The midfielder continues to impress in the BVB shirt

Borussia Dortmund have slapped a massive a massive £103 million price tag on Jude Bellingham, German outlet Sport Bild claim. This is significantly higher than the player's actual market value, which stands at €80 million, as per Transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen if any of the two clubs will submit a bid for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

