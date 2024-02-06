With retired legends of the sport rumored to be part of the Future Stars promo for the very first time in Ultimate Team, a recent leak has hinted at the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon card being part of the event. The Brazilian phenom is one of the most popular players in the history of the sport and is just as skilled on the virtual pitch as he was in real life.

The Future Stars event has been part of Ultimate Team since FIFA 19, and the promo has only improved ever since. The roster usually features some of the most promising youngsters in the sport today, providing them with massive boosts to make them usable in-game. However, this is the first time Icons have been rumored as inclusions, with the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon version being the very first legend to be leaked.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

What are the predicted stats of EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon?

Expand Tweet

The former Brazilian winger already possesses a 94-rated Thunderstruck Icon card in Ultimate Team, but the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon version will most likely eclipse the previous item. While his exact overall rating and stats are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that he will be 95-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 91

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 40

Physicality: 84

His base version has the Trickster PlayStyle+, while his Thunderstruck version has the Quickstep PlayStyle+. However, with EA FC24 Team of the Year introducing the idea of dual-PlayStyle+ abilities, this latest item could showcase even more traits than before.

Expected cost of the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon card

The former FC Barcelona and AC Milan superstar is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered attackers in the current meta of the game. Not only does he possess five-star skills and some very impressive stats, but he is also hard to tackle due to his domineering physical presence and tenacity. This also makes him an extremely expensive commodity in the Ultimate Team transfer market.

His base version currently costs around four million coins, while his Thunderstruck card comes to around eight million. Assuming that the EA FC 24 Ronaldinho Future Stars Icon card is available on the transfer market and is not released as an SBC, he could easily be worth over 12 million coins, rivaling the likes of TOTY Icon Ronaldo.