EA FC 24 rumor hints at Jude Bellingham Trailblazers card coming to Ultimate Team

According to the latest EA FC 24 rumors, Jude Bellingham is all set to appear in the Trailblazers promo in Ultimate Team. The source of information is content specialist RTM, who shared the information on their X (formerly Twitter) account. If it turns out to be true, it could provide wonderful traction to a brand new promo, which is set to make its debut in the EA FC series.

Despite dropping the FIFA tag for the first time in the series' history, EA Sports has continued to bring exciting promos for the players. While the Road to the Knockouts promo is an old favorite of the community, Trailblazers will be something completely new if it does make its entrance in Ultimate Team. While Jude Bellingham missing out on the September Player of the Month will have disappointed many EA FC 24 players, they have something to look forward to.

The rumored Trailblazers Jude Bellingham card could be an amazing addition to EA FC 24

The rumored special card of the English midfielder (Image via Twitter/Runtheiconmarket)

The ongoing RTTK promo has already introduced some truly amazing cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It's hard to guess what the Trailblazers' promo items could look like, as it has never existed in the FIFA franchise until now.

Similarly, Jude Bellingham's official stats remain unknown at this point. However, here are the predicted stats according to the leaked image:

Overall: 89

Position: CM

pace: 80

Shooting: 80

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 81

Physicality: 86

Like Bellingham's base item, the Trailblazers' version will also contain similar stats. He already has an in-form version, which is currently available in the packs as part of the third TOTW squad. With slight boosts to stats in all key areas, the card could be a hot favorite among the Ultimate Team community.

If one has to guess at this point, the Trailblazers promo is likely going to introduce special cards for footballers who have started the current season very well. Jude Bellingham has shown no signs of pressure at Real Madrid so far and has been their best performer so far. It remains to be seen if the wishes of many EA FC 24 players turn out to be true so that the English midfielder gets a special card.