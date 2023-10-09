Top 5 EA FC 24 players with the highest potential in career mode

In the world of EA FC 24's Career Mode, buying and selling players is a key factor and makes a pivotal difference to team performance and financial ranking. In this game, scouting for young talents with high potential can be a thrilling adventure. These rising stars are the future of football, and managing them in your virtual team can lead to years of success and glory.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top five EA FC 24 players with the highest potential who are poised to make a significant impact on your career mode journey.

EA FC 24 Top 5 young players in career mode with highest potential

5) Noah Lahmadi

Noah Lahmadi in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - CM

- CM Club - Toulouse

- Toulouse Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - High

- High Potential - 86

Noah Lahmadi may have a lower rating initially, but his potential is sky-high at 86. This 18-year-old Frenchman plays for Toulouse FC in Ligue 1 and boasts the highest growth rate and on-field impact in this list. His well-rounded skills and versatility in midfield make him a must-have for any manager looking to develop a midfield maestro.

4) Nelson Weiper

Nelson Weiper in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - Striker

- Striker Club - FSV Mainz 05

- FSV Mainz 05 Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Potential - 86

Nelson Felix Patrick Weiper, the German prodigy, has already shown his potential by winning the 2022 U17 Fritz Walter Medal. He played a pivotal role in Mainz 05 U19's triumph in the U19 Bundesliga in the 22/23 season. His striking prowess and footballing IQ make him a promising addition to any career mode squad.

3) Guillaume Restes

Guillaume Restes in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - Goalkeeper

- Goalkeeper Club - Toulouse

- Toulouse Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 1 Stars

- 1 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Potential - 87

Guillaume Restes, a talented French goalkeeper, has been making waves in the football world. At just 18 years old, Restes made his professional debut for Toulouse in August 2023, and he immediately left a lasting impression with a stellar performance in a 2-1 victory over Nantes. His agility and shot-stopping abilities make him a promising choice for any manager looking to solidify their defense.

2) Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - LB

- LB Club - Lecce

- Lecce Weak Foot - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Potential - 87

Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, the Danish left-back, is known for his blistering pace, which makes him a constant offensive threat. For the 2023-24 season, Dorgu was promoted to Lecce's senior squad, a testament to his potential. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively from the left flank makes him an exciting choice for career mode managers.

1) Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Positions - LM, LW, RM

- LM, LW, RM Club - Club Brugge

- Club Brugge Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Potential - 87

Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa, the versatile Norwegian winger, has been turning heads with his skills. He became the youngest player to score on his Champions League debut in September 2022, in a memorable 4-0 win against FC Porto. His ability to play in various attacking positions makes him a valuable asset to your squad.

These five young talents have the potential to shine brightly in EA FC 24 Career Mode. Whether you're looking to bolster your defense with Guillaume Restes, add creativity with Antonio Nusa, find a prolific striker in Nelson Weiper, add speed down the left flank with Patrick Dorgu, or nurture a midfield maestro in Noah Lahmadi, these players have what it takes to transform your virtual squad into champions.