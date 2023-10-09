5 fun Career mode saves in EA FC 24

EA FC 24, the latest installment in the virtual football series, has brought with it a myriad of improvements and features that make Career Mode more exciting than ever before. One of the most engaging aspects of Career Mode is choosing a team and guiding them to glory. In this article, we'll explore five fun Career Mode saves in EA FC 24, each with its unique challenges and opportunities.

From Borussia Dortmund to Newcastle United, these clubs offer different experiences that will keep you hooked for hours on end.

Five Career Mode saves that are fun in EA FC 24

1) Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund are an eternal Bundesliga contender that have created talented players throughout the years. The latest of the bunch can be seen in Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, who are wreaking havoc in the Premier League and La Liga, respectively.

Dortmund's goal is to challenge the domestic title that has been dominated by Bayern Munich for years. Furthermore, a deep run in the UEFA Champions League could be a great achievement, given the toughest group they have been put in. The Black and Yellow have an amazing squad with Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, and Gregor Kobel on their roster.

2) Olympique Lyonnais

Commonly known as Lyon, this club presents a unique challenge in EA FC 24 Career Mode. In a league dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, you can build a Lyon squad capable of topping the giants. Lyon boasts a rich history of nurturing young talents, and it's your job to continue that tradition while also aiming for European success.

Lyon has Anthony Lopes, Corentin Tolisso, and Alexandre Lacazette as some of their major stars at the club.

3) Union Berlin

Union Berlin is one of the most captivating underdog stories in European football. They were a name unknown to the football world, but everything has changed since their maiden promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019. Consistently progressing through the years, they have even landed their first Champions League spot after securing the fourth position in the 2022/23 season.

In EA FC 24 Career Mode, you can take charge of this modest club and attempt to guide them to Bundesliga glory. The Champions League is also achievable if you have what it takes. The odds may be stacked against you, but the journey is bound to be filled with excitement and surprises.

4) Sevilla

Sevilla FC is a renowned club in the Spanish domestic league, La Liga. Despite being a known team that has produced and nurtured a long list of talents, they are always short of something to achieve successful final results.

In EA FC 24, you can test your managerial skills by taking over Sevilla and filling that void, striving to maintain their European dominance while also challenging for La Liga supremacy against giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid. And with the experienced Sergio Ramos in the backline, there's no shortage of leadership.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle United have a passionate fanbase and a storied history in the Premier League, but recent years have seen them struggle. It has been a tough journey for The Magpies in the past 20 years, even witnessing relegation twice. Even when in the Premier League, they were just a shadow of their past. However, everything changed when the club was sold to the Saudi-led consortium in 2021.

From being a mid-table struggler to dominating the champions of France 4-1 in the Champions League, they sure have come a long way.

With new ownership and financial resources, you have the chance to revive the club and compete with the Premier League's elites. Sign big-name players, expand the stadium, and guide the Magpies to glory in EA FC 24.