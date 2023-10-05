EA FC 24 rumor hints at Takefusa Kubo POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 continues to keep players excited with surprises, features, and unexpected entries. It appears there's a buzz within the community about a potential Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge (SBC) featuring Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo. The rumor mill is churning, and it all started with a tweet from @FutArcade.

In this article, we dive into the details of the tweet and information about this exciting speculation.

Japanese RW Takefusa Kubo rumored to be part of the POTM SBC in EA FC 24

As releases and announcement dates approach, more sources reveal possible hints and leaks regarding players and the rarity of their cards.

The POTM SBC tradition in EA Sports' Ultimate Team franchise involves celebrating the standout performances of a player during a specific month. If Kubo were to be honored with a POTM card, it would undoubtedly be a hot commodity in FUT. The potential SBC could require specific squad-building criteria related to his career and current form.

What will POTM Takefusa Kubo look like?

Current Takefusa Kubo Gold card in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Takefusa Kubo is a 22-year-old Japanese right-winger who has been making waves in European football with his standout performances. He can also creatively play in an attacking midfield position. Kubo spent most of his early time at FC Barcelona's youth academy, after which he played at Real Madrid years later.

Through most of his time in Madrid, he was loaned to various Spanish clubs. Eventually, he was signed by Real Sociedad in 2022. Takefusa Kubo has scored 57 goals in 282 career appearances.

Takefusa Kubo rumored stat breakdown:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 80

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 45

Physicality: 65

While the tweet has stirred up excitement and speculation within the FUT community, it's essential to remember that this is still just a rumor at this point. EA Sports is notorious for keeping fans on their toes, and cryptic teasers like this one only add to the excitement.

The playerbase should keep its eyes peeled for any official announcements from EA Sports regarding the EA FC 24 event or the rumored Takefusa Kubo POTM SBC. If the potential stats mentioned in the tweet turn out to be true, then the pace and dribble that Kubo will provide on this card might be one of the most desired special player cards.