EA FC 24 Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) predictions: All cards featuring Araujo, Coman, and others

With the Euro and the World Cup qualifiers providing fans with some exciting football during the international break, players like Ronald Araujo and Kingsley Coman could receive informs in EA FC 24 TOTW 10. These superstars were instrumental in their teams' wins over the weekend, and their special versions have the potential to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

While fans aren't too fond of the international break due to the disruption of club football, it is necessary to determine the participants for tournaments like the Euros. With France and Uruguay emerging victorious in their respective games, players like Araujo and Coman have stood out due to their contributions and could possibly be part of TOTW 10 in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Ronald Araujo and Kingsley Coman could headline TOTW 10 in EA FC 24

With Team of the Week players being buffed in EA FC 24, they are more viable than ever in the game's current meta. While they are no longer part of Champions rewards as red player picks, gamers are always eager to learn about the latest TOTW, especially with the likes of Araujo and Coman potentially receiving in-form versions as part of TOTW 10.

In the Euros qualifers, France recorded their biggest ever win in footballing history with a 14-0 victory over Gibraltar. While Kylian Mbappe scored three goals and provided two assists, he already has an in-form item in the current TOTW. His teammate, Kingsley Coman, is the most likely player to be included in TOTW 10 after scoring two goals and assisting another.

Uruguay beat reigning World Champions Argentina in decisive fashion in their recent World Cup qualifier. Ronald Araujo stole the show with a goal while the team maintained a clean sheet. The FC Barcelona defender has been in fine form this season, rescuing both his club and country in close games on several occasions, and is just as capable in EA FC 24 as he is in real-life.

Argentina's arch-rival Brazil also lost a closely contested game to Colombia this weekend, with Luis Diaz scoring both goals in a 2-1 thriller. The Liverpool FC forward recently faced some adversities in his personal life, and being able to provide such a performance for his nation will definitely boost his morale and potentially earn him a spot on the TOTW 10 roster.

Romelu Lukaku's excellent goal-scoring streak for AS Roma in Serie A has also continued in international competitions, with the Belgian scoring four goals against Azerbaijan. The former Manchester United marksman is one of the most formidable strikers in Europe, and his potential form could also make him usable in the current meta of the game.

With players like Araujo and Coman in the running for a spot on the TOTW 10 roster, the upcoming batch of in-forms in EA FC 24 has the potential to be truly overpowered.