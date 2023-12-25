EA FC 24 Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Sergi Roberto, and others

Team of the Week 15 (TOTW 15) will soon be revealed in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the lineup could potentially feature the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Sergi Roberto. These superstar athletes had an impressive showing in the latest round of fixtures in their respective leagues, leading their teams to victory with their goal-scoring efforts.

With most leagues across the world taking a break over the festive season, most fixtures were organized slightly earlier than usual this weekend. However, there was no shortage of amazing performances, with players like Kylian Mbappe and Sergi Roberto in the running to receive boosted versions in TOTW 15 of EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Mbappe and Sergi Roberto could potentially headline TOTW 15 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week players are in higher demand than ever before in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only do these in-form items receive better upgrades than in previous games, but they are also required in some very expensive SBCs. With players like Kylian Mbappe and Sergi Roberto likely to be included in TOTW 15, gamers will be excited for the official reveal on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe has been in spectacular form in the league this season, securing back-to-back POTM awards and leading PSG to the top of the table. The Frenchman scored two goals in a 3-1 win against Metz, and inclusion in TOTW 15 will provide him with his latest special version alongside his previous in-form Trailblazers, POTM SBCs, and UEFA TOTGS.

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona have struggled recently in the league and are currently third in the table. With every result being extremely important to keep their title hopes alive, Sergi Roberto stole the show against Almeria, scoring two goals in a 3-2 win. If the Spaniard receives an in-form card, it will be his first special item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen continued their impressive streak to stay at the top of the table with a 4-0 win against VFL Bochum. Patrick Schick was the star of the show, scoring an impressive hat-trick and potentially earning his first in-form item in TOTW 15 of EA FC 24.

In the ROSHN Saudi League, Al Hilal cruised to a comfortable 7-0 win against Abha, with Serbian maestro Sergei Milinkovic-Savic leading the charge. The midfield enforcer is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered special cards during his days at Lazio, and his hat-trick in this latest fixture could earn him his second in-form of the season.

With big names like Mbappe and Roberto being contenders for the TOTW 15 lineup, this could potentially be a very impressive and exciting roster of special cards for gamers to add to their clubs.