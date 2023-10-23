EA FC 24 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) predictions: All cards featuring Salah, Griezmann, and others

After stunning displays of individual brilliance for their respective teams, both Mohamed Salah and Antoine Griezmann are top candidates to be featured in TOTW 6 of EA FC 24. The left-footed maestros led their sides to victory in the league this weekend by being individually responsible for all of the goals, which could help them receive their next special card in Ultimate Team.

Both Griezmann and Salah already possess special cards in EA FC 24, and were part of the first batch of the Trailblazers promo. However, with such remarkable performances in crucial fixtures over the course of the weekend, it will be hard to overlook the two star athletes when choosing the best players for TOTW 6.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual player ratings.

Salah and Griezmann could headline TOTW 6 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Not only were both Mohamed Salah and Antoine Griezmann part of Trailblazers Team 1, the former has already received an in-form card in EA FC 24 as well. These are two of the most popular attackers in the game due to their Finesse Playstyle+, allowing them to score from any range, and their inclusion in TOTW 6 will only make them even more overpowered.

Ever since his arrival, Mohamed Salah has been arguably Liverpool FC's most valuable asset. His consistency over the years has been incredible, and he always puts his best foot forward when it matters most. In the recent Merseyside derby against Everton, he was back to his usual best as he scored both the goals in a 2-0 victory, helping his side in the title race and potentially earning a spot in TOTW 6.

With Real Madrid dropping points in a draw against Sevilla, their competitors had the best chance available to bolster their ranks in the league table this weekend. Atletico Madrid was quick to pounce on the opportunity, winning 3-1 against Celta Vigo, with Antoine Griezmann scoring all three goals. The Frenchman was the best player in La Liga last season, earning a huge upgrade in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

In the German top flight, Bayer Leverkusen reinforced their position at the top of the league table with a 2-1 win against Wolfsburg. Dutch wing-back Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and assisted the other, and he will be an excellent choice for TOTW 6. With his incredible pace and dribbling abilities, he is already overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24.

In the Serie A, reigning champions Napoli struggled to regain their form from last season and are currently trailing behind the likes of Inter, AC Milan and Juventus in the table. However, they took one step towards closing the gap this weekend with a 3-1 win over Verona, with Matteo Politano being involved in all three goals. His gold card has some impressive stats in EA FC 24, and an in-form will make him really viable on the virtual pitch.

Expand Tweet

With the likes of Salah and Griezmann being top-tier meta picks due to their stats and overpowered Playstyles, TOTW 6 has the potential to be one of the best Team of the Week rosters released so far this year.