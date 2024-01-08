EA FC 24 TOTW 17 predictions: All cards featuring Rudiger, Gundogan, and others

With club football resuming regular proceedings after the festive break, TOTW 17 in EA FC 24 could feature some massive names like Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan. These German stars scored crucial game-winning goals to lead their sides to victory in the league recently and could potentially earn their very first boosted versions in Ultimate Team this year.

Unfortunately, cup tournaments are not eligible to be considered for Team of the Week inclusions in EA FC 24. This means that Kylian Mbappe's hat trick in the French Cup and Luis Diaz's victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup will not earn them special items in Ultimate Team. However, with the likes of Rudiger and Gundogan stealing the show in La Liga, they could potentially be featured in TOTW 17.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Rudiger and Gundogan could potentially headline TOTW 17 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With competition at the top of the La Liga table heating up, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Girona secured narrow victories this weekend to maintain their positions at the top. While Girona's performance was impressive as well, Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan stole the show by scoring crucial winning goals and potentially earning a spot on the TOTW 17 roster in EA FC 24.

Real Madrid are currently the league leaders in La Liga after a rather underwhelming campaign last season. Their current lineup has been plagued with injuries, with the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Thibaut Courtois being sidelined for the whole season. In such a scenario, German center-back Antonio Rudiger stepped up when it mattered most and scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win against Mallorca.

Similarly, FC Barcelona have also had a few injury woes in recent times. The reigning La Liga champions are currently third in the title race, and their latest recruit, Ilkay Gundogan, recreated his goal-scoring performances from his time at Manchester City with a late winner against Las Palmas. This should earn him his very first special card of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

In the Serie A, Inter managed to retain their spot at the top of the table with a closely-contested win against Hellas Verona. Italian central midfielder Davide Frattesi scored the winning goal, much to the delight of Inter fans in the stadium and around the globe. He possesses a well-rounded 80-rated base card in EA FC 24, and an inclusion in TOTW 17 could take him to the next level.

The inclusion of women in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has provided gamers with more options than ever before when choosing players for their lineup. These athletes are incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch, especially in attacking positions, which makes a special version of Sheila Guijarro even more appealing. The Atletico Madrid attacker scored four goals and provided an assist against Valencia and could earn an upgrade over her 72-rated base version.

With names like Rudiger and Gundogan being in contention for a spot in the squad, gamers will be eagerly waiting for the official reveal on Wednesday.