EA FC 24 TOTW 24 predictions: All cards featuring Kane, Modric and others

Following another stunning weekend of footballing action across the top leagues in Europe, players like Harry Kane and Luka Modric are prime candidates to earn a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 roster. Both these players scored crucial goals to earn their teams the win in the league, potentially securing in-form versions of Ultimate Team as well.

Team of the Week players in EA FC 24 are more valuable and usable than ever before in the world of Ultimate Team due to the new upgrade system and their viability in various SBCs. With the minimum rating threshold for Team of the Week cards now being 85, the lineup will certainly consist of some big names, especially with the likes of Kane and Modric being in contention.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Kane and Modric could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 squad

Both Luka Modric and Harry Kane are widely regarded as two of the best players of this generation. Their contributions on both club and international levels have earned them the admiration of worldwide audiences, and their recent goal-scoring exploits could potentially earn them in-form versions in the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 lineup as well.

With reigning champions Bayern Munich trailing behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table, every result is of utmost importance in the race for the title. Their latest signing, Harry Kane, earned them all three points against RB Leipzig recently, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win. He already possesses several special cards in Ultimate Team and could earn yet another one with this performance.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid bolstered their position at the top of the table with their recent 1-0 win over Sevilla. The game was closely contested, but legendary Croatian midfielder Luka Modric came on as a substitute and won the game with a stunning long-range strike. This could earn him his latest special card in Ultimate Team with an inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 squad.

In the Serie A, Juventus continue their chase for the title behind league-leaders Inter with their recent 3-2 win against Frosinone. This was a hard-fought victory, and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic was the show's star.

He already has an active POTM SBC in Ultimate Team and could earn yet another special card with his performance, where he scored two goals and provided an assist for the third.

In Ligue 1, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Marseille continued their excellent form with a 4-1 win over Montpellier. The Gabonese striker also has an active POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, just as popular as his previously released Radioactive SBC. He also has several in-form cards this season, and his inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 lineup could boost him to an elite-tier level.

With players like Kane and Modric likely being featured, the upcoming TOTW release could certainly be extremely exciting.