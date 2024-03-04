EA FC 24 TOTW 25 predictions: All cards featuring Nunez, Foden, and others

After yet another exciting round of football fixtures across the top leagues around the world, Premier League superstars Phil Foden and Darwin Nunez could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 roster in Ultimate Team. Both these players helped their teams secure important victories in their race for the title, potentially earning them in-form versions.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool FC are currently in the hunt for the Premier League trophy and are spearheading the top of the table. With the title being at stake, every result is of utmost importance. This makes the recent performances of Phil Foden and Darwin Nunez even more impressive, which could earn them a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

Foden and Nunez could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 lineup in Ultimate Team

The much anticipated Manchester Derby took place in the Premier League this weekend, with reigning champions Manchester City emerging victorious in an impressive 3-1 win. Phil Foden was the star of the show, scoring two goals and possibly earning his latest special card of the season in the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 squad.

Current Premier League leaders Liverpool FC secured a hard-fought victory against Nottingham Forrest, with Darwin Nunez scoring the winner late into stoppage time to maintain their lead at the top of the table. He already possesses an incredible UEFA Europa League RTTF card in Ultimate Team, and this could be his second special version of the season so far.

In the Serie A, AS Roma continued their impressive run of form by defeating Monza 4-1. While Paulo Dybala was the star performer yet again, he is already featured in EA FC 24 TOTW 24 roster, which means that Romelu Lukaku could earn a spot in EA FC 24 TOTW 25 instead. The Belgian marksman already has several impressive versions this season, and his two goal contributions could provide gamers with yet another overpowered card.

In the Saudi League, Al Nassr drew 4-4 against Al Hazm in the absence of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo. Anderson Talisca was their standout performer, as the Brazilian scored a hat-trick to salvage a result from this fixture. He is somewhat of a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various special cards every year, and gamers will be hoping that his in-form card can outshine his previous Radioactive item.

With so many big names possibly being included in the EA FC 24 TOTW 25 squad, fans will certainly be looking forward to the official release on Wednesday.