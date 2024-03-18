EA FC 24 TOTW 27 predictions: All cards featuring Mbappe, Valverde, and others

The latest weekend of footballing action witnessed some of the biggest stars in the sport shine, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Valverde potentially earning a spot in EA FC 24 TOTW 27. Both athletes led their teams to victory in the league and helped them reinforce their spot at the top of the table, possibly earning them their next special cards in the world of Ultimate Team.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde are just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as in real life. Their recent performances are a testament to their abilities, and if they are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 roster, it will undoubtedly be one of the best lineups of in-form items released so far in the game cycle.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on individual match ratings.

Mbappe and Valverde could headline the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 squad

Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde already possess some incredible versions in Ultimate Team. While the former has a Team of the Year item as his best version, the latter has a Team of the Year Honorable Mentions card. While their possible EA FC 24 TOTW 27 items might not be as impressive, the new upgrade system for Team of the Week players could surprise the community.

With PSG on track to retain their Ligue 1 title, Kylian Mbappe once again showcased why he is regarded as the best talent in the sport today. The Frenchman scored three goals and provided an assist in a 6-2 victory against Montpellier.

He is widely regarded as the best attacker in the game and already has several special cards, including two POTM SBCs, an in-form, a TOTGS card, and a Team of the Year.

Real Madrid are also on track to secure the La Liga title, and their recent 4-2 win against Osasuna helped them fortify their lead at the top of the table.

While Vinicius Junior scored two goals, Federico Valverde stole the show with three assists. The Uruguayan midfielder is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his pace and well-rounded stats, and his inclusion in EA FC 24 TOTW 27 will be amazing.

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona pulled off an amazing win against fellow Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The 3-0 result saw Robert Lewandowski showcase his playmaking abilities; the Polish striker scored a goal and provided two assists. Not only does this win secure the +2 upgrade for Showdown Joao Felix, but it could also earn Lewandowski a TOTW card.

In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig emerged victorious in a dominant 5-1 win against Koln. Belgian striker Lois Openda was impressive in this fixture, scoring two goals and possibly earning his second Team of the Week version in Ultimate Team.

With so many big names in the running for a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 27 roster, fans will be looking forward to the official reveal.