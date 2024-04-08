EA FC 24 TOTW 30 predictions: All cards featuring De Bruyne, Havertz, and others

After yet another entertaining weekend of action in the world of club football, players like Kevin De Bruyne and Kai Havertz could potentially make their way into the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 lineup. These superstars had impressive all-round showcases in the league recently, leading their teams by example and helping them secure all three points.

With competition in the Premier League heating up, reigning champions Manchester City are engaged in a fierce battle with Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the title. In such a situation, match-winning performances from players like De Bruyne and Havertz can possibly land them a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

De Bruyne and Havertz could spearhead the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 squad

Both De Bruyne and Havertz had amazing showcases of individual skill in the Premier League recently. The Belgian midfielder from Manchester City once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best players of this generation, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 4-2 win against Crystal Palace. This should earn him a spot on the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 roster.

KDB had an amazing showing against Crystal Palace (Image via EA Sports)

Similarly, German maestro Kai Havertz scored a goal and provided an assist for Arsenal in a 3-0 win against Brighton. With both Manchester City and Arsenal being in the race for the Premier League title, this is a crucial win for the Gunners and should earn him a spot in the latest Team of the Week alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

In the Bundesliga, Lois Openda continued his amazing goal-scoring streak with two goals and two assists as RB Leipzig beat Freiburg in a 4-1 domination. The Belgian speedster already has an amazing EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday SBC version in Ultimate Team, and his inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 lineup could possibly eclipse his previous items.

Openda had an excellent showing against Freiburg (Image via EA Sports)

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were defeated in shocking manner by newly-promoted side Heidenheim in a 3-2 comeback performance. Tim Kleindienst scored two goals in this fixture, including the winning strike, which should definitely earn him a spot in the upcoming Team of the Week.

With names like De Bruyne and Havertz being in the running for inclusion in the EA FC 24 TOTW 30 squad, gamers will be looking forward to the official release on Wednesday (April 10).