"Timing seems about right to me": Former Hogwarts Legacy developer hints at potential new trailer in March

The upcoming Harry Potter game might get a new trailer in March (Image via Avalanche)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 06, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Rumors

Hogwarts Legacy has to be one of the most anticipated releases set to appear in 2022, despite the lack of any critical information.

Developed by Avalanche Studios and Portkey Games, the game will be a major adaptation of the Harry Potter world into gaming. However, it's pretty interesting that the adaptation will have a brand new story set in late 1800s and will supposedly follow a new arc altogether.

rumors of a playstation "state of play" next monthhogwarts legacygod of war ragnarokpsvr2 details/release dateplease be true 🙏 https://t.co/9NYi7aT1xG

This is known from the trailer revealed at a former PlayStation State of Play event and what's available on the official website. Aside from this, there has been almost no new information.

Recent speculation has stated that Hogwarts Legacy could feature in an upcoming State of Play event. A former developer on social media may have given the rumor a lot of solidification. While the State of Play hasn't been announced, fans can nevertheless get information about Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy fans might get a new trailer soon

Earlier in the day, Podcast Now, a channel related to gaming news, tweeted about future speculation. A few sources have stated that Hogwarts Legacy will be present in a supposed State of Play event.

5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see)

Incidentally, the planned State of Play hasn't been announced as of now. However, sources have also speculated that there will be more information about the game in March around the end of the first seven days.

Rumors like these often turn out to be false more often than not. But the one involving the game in the discussion has been strengthened by Troy Leavitt's admission.

Troy Leavitt mentions in his response that while there's no confirmation or denial about the rumor, the date seems to be accurate. The answer has a lot of weightage as Troy has worked at Avalanche in the past.

@PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :)

He left Avalanche about a year ago, and it is entirely possible that there has been a change of plans. This becomes even more probable since the State of Play hasn't been announced.

Only time will tell if Troy's response turns out to be true or not. If there's indeed a new trailer, it will very likely send social media into a frenzy given how high expectations are for the upcoming game.

Edited by R. Elahi
