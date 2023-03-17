FIFA 23 Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC - Expected release date, potential cost, and more

Recent FIFA 23 leaks on social media claimed that a Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC is coming to the game. FIFATradingRomania has now revealed more information about the SBC, including its release date, on their social media accounts.

EA Sports often releases special challenges featuring the best monthly performers from every major European league. Mbappe won the Ligue 1 UNFP Player of the Month award for February.

The upcoming Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 23 could be a costly affair

The best thing about any SBC in FIFA 23 is the fact that players can complete it at their own time and speed. There's no reliance on luck, as players can find out every detail before completing it.

While some challenges are cheap and beginner-friendly, the upcoming Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC will likely be on the other end of the spectrum.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Important infos about Mbappe POTM

Should come tuesday, 21st of March (source UNFP)

Should be 93 rated

Price - around 3.5 million - maybe goes to 4

Will not require any 90 squads - maximum 89

According to FIFATradingRomania, the SBC will arrive on March 21, 2023, when the daily content goes live. It's worth noting that all the information available so far is speculated, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

The Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC will likely feature a 93-rated card, making it the joint-highest card for the Frenchman. It is also expected to be very expensive.

Based on the rumors, the SBC could have a completion cost of between 3.5-4 million FUT coins. This would make it the most expensive SBC to have been released in the game so far. However, this is understandable given how pro-meta Mbappe's cards tend to be.

FIFATradingRomania also claimed that the highest requirement for the SBC is likely an 89-rated squad. If true, this will relieve many players, as a 90-rated squad is extremely expensive.

It remains to be seen if the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC will arrive in FIFA 23 and what kind of reception it will get if it does.

