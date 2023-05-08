FIFA 23 leak hints at Alisson arriving as a TOTS Moments SBC

The arrival of the Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team has left fans wondering why Alisson had not received a TOTS item to celebrate his performances this season. Despite losing his spot to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, rumors suggest that the Brazilian shot-stopper will receive a Team of the Season Moments card that can be unlocked via an SBC.

TOTS always has a lot of hype surrounding the event, especially during Premier League Team of the Season. Being the most popular tournament in club football, the release of upgraded versions of some of its most prominent footballers always leads to a lot of excitement. Considering the size of Liverpool FC's fanbase around the globe, rumors of a potential Alisson SBC will definitely generate quite a buzz amongst the community.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_.

Alisson will arrive as a TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gamers have already been treated to a plethora of content so far during the Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The event has seen multiple SBCs and objectives providing special packs as well as players, including Allan Saint-Maximin and Kai Havertz.

A leak on social media suggests that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will receive a TOTS Moments card that can be unlocked via an SBC, similar to Newcastle United's Saint-Maximin. This explains the Brazilian's absence in the official Premier League TOTS roster, and his fans will be eager to get their hands on the card.

While the item's exact overall rating and attributes are unknown, FIFA23Leaked predicts that he will possess a 92-rated card with the following stats;

Diving: 92

Reflexes: 93

Handling: 91

Speed: 63

Kicking: 91

Positioning: 93

If these predicted stats turn out to be accurate, Alisson could possibly be amongst the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23. His compatriot Ederson already possesses an incredible 91-rated FUT Ballers item, and this TOTS Moments card will rival it in terms of in-game viability.

Leaked information also suggests that the SBC will only cost 50,000 FUT coins, which appears to be an absolute bargain for a card of this caliber. With the likes of Flashback Laporte yet to arrive as well, the coming week is shaping up to be an exciting one for FUT fans using Premier League squads in FIFA 23.

