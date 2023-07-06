FIFA 23 leak hints at Alphonso Davies arriving as a Level Up player

With the Level Up promo arriving this weekend in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has suggested that Alphonso Davies will be part of that series. The Canadian full-back is widely regarded as a very dynamic and skilled defender, and his abilities are just as impressive on this title's virtual pitch. Very little is known about this upcoming event, as it is the first time that Level Up is being implemented in Ultimate Team.

However, the few items that have been leaked so far suggest that this lineup will definitely be overpowered. Alphonso Davies is an effective defender in FIFA 23, and his new version will elevate him to a whole new level.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Bundesliga superstar Alphonso Davies is rumored to arrive in the Level Up promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich are the undisputed champions of German football and have dominated its league for years. Their consistency can largely be attributed to their strength in all areas of the field, with Alphonso Davies playing his part at left-back.

The mercurial wing-back is notorious for being extremely rapid and capable of both offense and defense, and his skills are reflected accurately in FIFA 23.

What will Level Up Alphonso Davies look like?

He already possesses multiple special versions in FUT 23, with the most recent Team of the Season card being amongst the most meta left-backs in this game. While the precise details of this rumored Level Up card's overall rating and stats are unknown, one can only assume that it will surpass Alphonso's TOTS item.

FUT Sheriff has predicted that he could receive a 96-rated item with the following key attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 82

Defending: 91

Passing: 94

Physicality: 90

Since his TOTS version already possesses five-star skill moves, his new variant will potentially have the same abilities. If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, Alphonso Davies will undeniably be the best left-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

His raw pace and defensive prowess make him a force to be reckoned with for any attacker, while his dribbling and passing attributes render him a threat during offensive scenarios as well.

With Renato Sanches also being leaked to be part of this promo roster, gamers are more hyped than ever for this upcoming event.

