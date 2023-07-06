FIFA 23 leak hints at Renato Sanches arriving as a Level Up player

The Shapeshifters promo is rapidly approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. A brand new offering called Level Up has been leaked to be next up, with Renato Sanches rumored to be part of the roster. The Portuguese midfielder is notorious for his all-round prowess on the virtual pitch and is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team, making this leak even more exciting.

While not much is known about this upcoming Level Up event, fans can only assume that it will feature some of the most overpowered and meta footballers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The rumor of Renato Sanches being included in the lineup only serves to strengthen this belief even further, as he is amongst the most popular and efficient midfielders in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

PSG superstar Renato Sanches is rumored to arrive in the Level Up promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Paris Saint-Germain have a wealth of talent in all areas of the beautiful game. While their attacking lineup led by Kylian Mbappe often steals the spotlight, their midfield is just as proficient, with the likes of Renato Sanches delivering impressive performances. The Portuguese superstar is even more effective in FUT than he is in real-life, creating even more hype around his rumored Level Up item in FIFA 23.

What will Level Up Renato Sanches look like?

He already possesses a Team of the Season Moments item in FUT 23, which is widely regarded as one of the most overpowered and versatile box-to-box midfield options in the game.

While the exact overall rating and stats of his new version are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the star could possibly be 95-rated with these attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 97

Shooting: 93

Defending: 90

Passing: 93

Physicality: 97

If these predictions prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be amongst the most coveted and desirable players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite not being the tallest player in midfield, he has always has the tenacity and pace to dominate attackers when defending, and his impressive shooting and passing stats will make him a threat going forward as well.

With FUTTIES potentially being delayed to accommodate this brand new Level Up promo, gamers will have high hopes from this event. Renato Sanches being amongst the first footballers to be leaked as part of the promo roster is definitely a promising sign for things to come.

Poll : 0 votes