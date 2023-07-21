FIFA 23 leak hints at Angel Di Maria arriving as a FUTTIES player

FUTTIES has been confirmed as the latest promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that Angel Di Maria will be part of the promo. The latest loading screen in FUT hints at a player with five-star skill moves and another with a five-star weak foot, and fans will be wondering if the Argentine winger is one athlete being hinted at.

Di Maria recently moved to the Portuguese League and is plying his trade with Benfica. If the leak is to be believed, this will be his first depiction in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that showcases him playing for the Portuguese giants, much to the delight of fans around the globe. These rumors have surfaced at the perfect time, with the hype surrounding FUTTIES being higher than ever.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Angel Di Maria is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUTTIES has historically been an SBC and objective-based promo, with a separate batch of re-released special cards being added to packs. If EA Sports maintain this trend in FIFA 23, Angel Di Maria could arrive as an SBC in the days to come, especially if he is one of the two players being hinted at on the loading screen.

The former Real Madrid and PSG winger made his move to Juventus last season and had a decent showing for his new club. However, with his term coming to an end, he has now joined Benfica after 13 years.

What will FUTTIES Di Maria look like in FIFA 23?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff DI MARIA is coming as FUTTIES 🦅



FINAAAAALLYYYYYYYYYYYY



Please this dynamic i beg 🥺🥺



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !



While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are yet to be disclosed, it is almost certain that he will be extremely high-rated with amazing stats. FUTTIES is one of the final promos of the game every year, and the developers always go all-out to try and provide gamers with engaging content in the form of overpowered players.

Di Maria already possesses a 93-rated TOTS Moments item for Juventus, and based on predictions by FUT Sheriff, he could receive a 96-rated FUTTIES item with the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 98

Shooting: 93

Defending: 60

Passing: 95

Physicality: 84

With Season 8 of FIFA 23 giving gamers a glimpse of how overpowered these FUTTIES players are going to be, it is safe to assume that FUT Sheriff's prediction could prove to be accurate.