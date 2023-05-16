FIFA 23 leak hints at Antoine Griezmann being part of La Liga TOTS

With Bundesliga TOTS approaching its conclusion, La Liga TOTS is next up in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and social media leaks suggest that Antoine Griezmann will be part of the promo roster. The French attacker is back to his usual best with Atletico Madrid, helping them secure European qualification with his consistent performances.

Antoine Griezmann is amongst the most prominent and popular names in La Liga, having represented both Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. The French attacker, who was once regarded as one of the best players in the world, has made a resurgent return to form after stumbling across a dry patch in recent times. He has been among the best offensive threats in the league this season and is rumored to receive a La Liga TOTS card.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann joins a list of elite attackers in FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS

Griezmann has enjoyed an exceptionally decorated career so far. Not only has he been successful at the club level, but he has also won the World Cup with France in 2018, being one of their best performers at the tournament. His playmaking abilities are some of the best in the sport today, and he is more than willing to drop deep into the midfield to help out the defenders and build offensive plays from the back.

Griezmann's abilities are accurately depicted in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, where he possesses multiple in-form cards, a Player of the Month SBC, and an extremely overpowered Path to Glory version.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

Despite the overall rating and stats of the rumored card not being disclosed, FIFA23Leaked included a prediction that suggests that the French forward will receive a 95-rated item during La Liga TOTS and will showcase the following attributes:

Pace : 94

: 94 Dribbling : 97

: 97 Shooting : 94

: 94 Defending : 64

: 64 Passing : 95

: 95 Physicality: 85

While these predicted stats are impressive on their own, Griezmann's in-game viability will largely depend on the skill move and weak-foot upgrades he is provided with. His base gold version possesses four-star skills and a three-star weak foot, which is not up to the standards of newly-released TOTS attackers.

If his La Liga TOTS iteration is similar to his Path to Glory card and has a combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, he has the potential to be amongst the best striker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

