FIFA 23 leak hints at the arrival of End of an Era Icons in Ultimate Team

With the game cycle of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team coming to an end soon, a brand new leak has surfaced on social media that suggests that End of an Era Icons will be arriving soon. This is surprising news, as FUTTIES has only just begun in FUT 23 and has introduced several new card types, leaving gamers confused yet excited about the latest rumor.

The End of an Era SBCs are an entertaining aspect of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. They celebrate the achievements of footballers who are either approaching the end of their career or are leaving a club they represented for a long time. However, with Icons being former footballers, it is rather confusing how these retired legends of the sport can receive such versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

End of an Era Icons could soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Icons have been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since they were introduced in the early days of the franchise. These cards allow gamers to play with some of their favorite footballers from the years gone by, with the likes of Pele, Zidane, and Ronaldinho being part of the illustrious roster. However, the concept of End of an Era Icons is rather new to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fut Scoreboard @Fut_scoreboard



Remember to follow @Fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x End of an Era ICON card is coming. Which players do you think will be involved? Icons that won’t be icons from next year? Or maybe some player that retired this year and will be an icon?Remember to follow @Fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x pic.twitter.com/3pIgf0XuHK

EA Sports provided Icons with somewhat of an overhaul in FIFA 23. Instead of Moments Icon variants, the developer introduced Campaign Icons, which allowed it to keep these footballers relevant throughout the year by including them in the rosters of various promos. This makes the idea of End of an Era Icons feasible, as EOAE SBC players have been a common occurrence this year.

What will End of an Era Icons look like?

The precise details behind the selection criteria for these Icon versions are yet to be disclosed. However, fans have been speculating about the possible implications, with FUT Scoreboard suggesting that this could either include footballers who will no longer be Icons in EA FC 24 or legendary players who retired this year, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

While not much is known about these rumored cards, fans will certainly be hoping that they are released as SBCs similar to other End of an Era variants. With FUTTIES in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have already been treated to a plethora of content, and these new items could serve as the cherry on top.