FIFA 23 leak hints at David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 rumors are true, a David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC is set to appear in the Ultimate Team mode. The information has been shared on social media by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, who posted it on their Twitter account. After a significant gap, EA Sports is set to release a TOTY Icon SBC. The TOTY Icons were originally released in January 2023, when the Team of the Year Promo was live in Ultimate Team.

It introduced a special set of former legends who were available in packs. Since then, the David Beckham TOTY card has been in the reward pool of certain Icon SBCs, but the supply remains quite rare.

This could elevate the upcoming David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC to a very high position on the wish list of FIFA 23 players.

When will the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC be released in FIFA 23?

As of writing, the release date of the SBC remains unknown. It could appear as early as later tonight, on Friday, June 23. The second team of Shapeshifters is expected to be released, and the SBC will be a perfect addition. However, chances are that EA Sports will release a Shapeshifters SBC instead. Players might need to wait a bit before getting their hands on the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania David Beckham TOTY is set to come as SBC soon

The first week of Shapeshifters witnessed the release of a special icon card of Gennaro Gattuso. It remains to be seen if EA Sports follows the same pattern with the Team 2 release. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for all the official information.

Once the SBC is released, players can determine the costs of unlocking the card. It will depend on the kind of tasks that will be associated with the challenge. A higher number of tasks will force players to spend more due to the need for more fodder.

Will the David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC be worth it in FIFA 23?

The SBC will feature a special 94-rated card that can operate in the RM position. It has extremely strong key stats, with a special emphasis on the 96 Passing. While the 91 Pace isn’t pro-meta these days, many players use him in the CM position to negate that weakness.

