FIFA 23 leak hints at Boulaye Dia winning Serie A POTM award for the month of May

With Serie A Team of the Season arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it is rather fitting that the latest winner of Serie A Player of the Match has been leaked as well. Boulaye Dia is rumored to receive an SBC in FUT. The Senegalese forward has had an exceptional month and has led Salernitana to glory with his contributions on multiple occasions.

The current Serie A POTM SBC is still available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a special version of Rafael Leao for a low cost. One can only hope that the leaked Boulaye Dia SBC will arrive shortly.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFAUteam.

Boulaye Dia is rumored to receive a Serie A POTM SBC soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Social media has been replete with leaks regarding Serie A Team of the Season recently, providing fans with a sneak-peak into the shortlist of players included on FIFA 23's TOTS roster.

Similarly, the upcoming Serie A POTM SBC has been leaked as well. The voting was announced well in advance, and thanks to his four goals, Boulaye Dia is rumored to receive May's POTM card.

Salernitana are currently 15th in the Serie A table and have successfully avoided relegation. Boulaye Dia can largely be attributed to their success, with his goal-scoring abilities securing vital points for this Italian side. His rumored Serie A POTM card in FIFA 23 is set to replicate his skills on the virtual pitch as well.

What will POTM Boulaye Dia look like?

The exact overall rating and stats of the upcoming SBC card are unknown, but with Team of the Season being underway in FIFA 23, one can only assume that this item will be boosted heavily to keep up with the competing options.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam Serie A POTM



May's Serie A Player of the Month will be announced in a few days.

Boulaye Dia

Predicted Stats



For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Serie A POTM #FIFA23 May's Serie A Player of the Month will be announced in a few days. #POTM Boulaye DiaPredicted StatsFor more leaks follow @nickycai2 , and @EAFCInsider 🚨 Serie A POTM #FIFA23 May's Serie A Player of the Month will be announced in a few days. #POTM🇸🇳 Boulaye DiaPredicted StatsFor more leaks follow@FIFAUTeam, @nickycai2, and @EAFCInsider twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5rLh396nvx

Based on predictions by FIFAUTeam, the 88-rated card will possess these stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbliing: 85

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 73

Physicality: 84

These figures are rather underwhelming compared to some of the best TOTS attackers available right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, Boulaye Dia still has the potential to be a viable and cheap Serie A striker option for budget squads. Gamers who can't afford top-tier attackers can get their hands on POTM Rafael Leao and this leaked SBC item to elevate their team to the next level.

Poll : 0 votes