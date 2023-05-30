FIFA 23 leak hints at Rafael Leao and Lautaro Martinez being part of Serie A TOTS

With Serie A TOTS being right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media leaks suggest that Portuguese phenom Rafael Leao and World Cup-winning Argentine Lautaro Martinez will be included on the roster. These two superstars are amongst the most feared forwards in the league, and their attacking abilities have earned them rumored TOTS versions on the virtual pitch.

Despite failing to secure the title and losing out to Napoli by a significant margin, both AC Milan and Inter have had an impressive campaign in their own right. Both teams are currently in the top four of the Serie A table, with Rafael Leao and Lautaro Martinez being prime contributors with their goal-scoring abilities and potentially receiving Serie A TOTS cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_.

Rafael Leao and Lautaro Martinez have been leaked as Serie A TOTS variants in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite failing to retain the Scudetto, AC Milan have witnessed several standout performers this season. Rafael Leao has been the star of the show as usual, with the mercurial Portuguese winger showcasing why he was crowned the MVP in the previous season.

What will TOTS Rafael Leao look like in FIFA 23?

The AC Milan youngster already possesses several overpowered versions in FUT 23, including multiple in-forms, a Player of the Month SBC, and a World Cup Phenoms card. While the exact overall rating and stats of his leaked Serie A TOTS card are not known, FIFA23Leaked predicts that the 95-rated card will possess the following stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 93

Defending: 40

Passing: 90

Physicality: 91

Along with the possibility of possessing such overpowered stats, Leao could also be a five-star skiller, boosting his viability on the virtual pitch.

Lautaro Martinez has had an incredibly successful campaign as well. Not only is he amongst the most prolific goalscorers in the league, he is also competing in the UEFA Champions League Final and won the World Cup with Argentina. His contributions allowed Inter to secure a top-four finish in the league, earning him a rumored Serie A TOTS card in FIFA 23.

What will TOTS Lautaro Martinez look like?

Similar to Leao, Lautaro Martinez also possesses a World Cup Phenoms version and several in-forms in FUT 23. Based on predictions, his 95-rated Serie A TOTS version will possess the following stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 95

Defending: 60

Passing: 86

Physicality: 93

This prediction provides an accurate depiction of his style of play, and will definitely make him overpowered in FIFA 23.

