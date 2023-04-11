FIFA 23 leak hints at Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC is coming to FIFA 23. The information comes from FIFATradingRomania, who posted it on Twitter. This will be an exciting opportunity for those who seek another Icon for their squads. Carlos Alberto Torres, known as Capita in FIFA 23, is already present in Ultimate Team. His Prime version is the best of his three options, and it has some outstanding stats.

The card has remarkable versatility as well in terms of playable positions. Multiple details of the Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC remain unknown as of now. However, FIFA 23 players can glean a few insights based on the card details.

The Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC could lower the card’s price in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Due to its great stats and high overall, the Prime version card of Capita sells for around 900,000 FUT coins in Ultimate Team. There are two cheaper options in the form of his Base and Mid versions, but they mark a notable decline in stats.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania World Cup Winner

Brazilia's number 4

Played alongside Pele, Jairzinho



Prime Capita is set to come as SBC soon

.

#fifa23 World Cup WinnerBrazilia's number 4Played alongside Pele, JairzinhoPrime Capita is set to come as SBC soon 🏆World Cup Winner🚨Brazilia's number 4🇧🇷Played alongside Pele, Jairzinho🌟Prime Capita is set to come as SBC soon🔥.#fifa23 https://t.co/uYZ9rkOlAn

The Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC could have a lower completion cost. The price of any Squad Building Challenge varies based on how much fodder a player buys from the FUT market. However, all Icon SBCs so far have been priced reasonably.

FIFA 23 players should expect the Carlos Alberto Torres Prime Icon SBC to cost around 850,000 FUT coins when it goes live. It’s tough to predict when the challenge will be available in Ultimate Team. The SBC could arrive as early as tomorrow, April 11. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and official sources to stay updated with the latest news.

Card analysis

The upcoming SBC will offer the 93-rated version. Here are its key stats in Ultimate Team:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 66

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 86

Defense: 90

Physicality: 87

The card’s base position is RB, but one can also deploy it at RWB or CB with the help of a position modifier. It’s a wonderful defensive option, and the upcoming SBC will allow more players to enjoy the card in their squads.

Poll : 0 votes