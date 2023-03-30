FIFA 23 leak hints at Christopher Nkunku FUT Birthday SBC coming to Ultimate Team

According to insider FUT Sheriff, French talent Christopher Nkunku is about to appear in the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo as a new SBC. The information was posted on their social media accounts and has garnered hype in the community. The possibility of the card being available as a Squad Building Challenge will make it even more attractive in Ultimate Team mode.

While FIFA 23 players will have to wait for the official release to find out the card's stats and overall, certain guesses can be made based on how the FUT Birthday promo has worked so far.

Christopher Nkunku could become one of the best cards in the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo

FIFA 23 players already have exciting alternatives to Nkunku’s base item in Ultimate Team. November saw the emergence of his FIFA WC Path to Glory card, which has some stunning stats.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Nkunku is coming as SBC during FUT Birthday



Stats predicted✍🏻



Please this dynamic 🏻



Make sure to follow



#fifa23 Nkunkuis coming as SBC during FUT BirthdayStats predicted✍🏻Please this dynamicMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Nkunku🇫🇷 is coming as SBC during FUT Birthday 🎂Stats predicted✍🏻Please this dynamic🙏🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x #fifa23 https://t.co/9MNWSU4dNB

Those who missed out on it could soon have another great alternative once his FUT Birthday SBC goes live. Unlike the earlier promo card, the upcoming item will be easier to get since it’s rumored to be part of an SBC. There will be no pack openings or reliance on the FUT market. The only task for FIFA 23 players will be to complete the assigned tasks within the allotted time.

It remains to be seen when the rumored Nkunku SBC goes live in Ultimate Team, which could happen as early as later tonight, March 30.

Players will be hoping that the price will be reasonable, ensuring easier access to the card. The potential cost will ultimately be determined by the type of tasks attached to the special challenge. The item's stats will also play a role, as powerful options require more FUT coins.

Caveman Gamer @HeroNews99 Celebrate FUT Birthday with the new SBC to unlock Axel Disasi’s 87 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode!

#FIFA23 #FUTBirthday #SBC Celebrate FUT Birthday with the new SBC to unlock Axel Disasi’s 87 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode! 🎉🎂 Celebrate FUT Birthday with the new SBC to unlock Axel Disasi’s 87 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode! ⚽️🎮 #FIFA23 #FUTBirthday #SBC https://t.co/cul16DIpup

Those unwilling to wait can try their hands at the options currently available in Ultimate Team. Special cards of youngsters like Pedri and Axel Disasi can be unlocked by completing their respective SBCs. Those who prefer Icon items can get Rivaldo’s promo offering from his squad-building challenge.

All these options are available along with Team 1 cards, which can be found in different in-game packs.

Poll : 0 votes